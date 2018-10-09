Rani Mukerji gets a standing ovation in China for Hichki!

bollywood

The heart-warming and inspiring film has a progressive message of beating stereotypes and it was shown to a packed theatre full of students and movie-buffs last night

Rani Mukerji is promoting the much loved film Hichki in China currently and by what we hear, the film is touching the hearts of audiences there. The heart-warming and inspiring film has a progressive message of beating stereotypes and it was shown to a packed theatre full of students and movie-buffs last night. The audiences at the Tianmu Caiyun theatre were deeply moved and post the screening gave a standing ovation to Rani for her performance and the film. Rani also interacted with the audiences post the screening and signed autographs and took pictures with them.

Rani will be promoting the film in 5 cities in China namely Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. A detailed and thorough plan has been put in place to maximise her time in key Chinese cities across the mainland. Rani will also meet the media in cinemas across all cities and visit the prestigious Chengdu University as part of this promotional tour.

Rani’s performance as Naina Mathur, a school teacher dealing with an involuntary nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome, has been widely loved by audiences and critics alike across the world. Her brilliant performance has seen her sweep awards and accolades in India this year. Hichki has also been receiving worldwide acclaim and honours. It received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) and then at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) where Rani was again awarded the Best Actress award.

