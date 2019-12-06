Rani Mukerji: I salute the police force of our country for protecting us, day and night

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

With Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji aims to put the spotlight on the violent crimes against women across the country, thus starting a much-needed conversation on the need for their safety. Ahead of the release of the thriller that sees her as a cop hot on the trail of a serial rapist, the actor met the night patrol team in Mumbai last week. Mukerji, who had familiarised herself with the several rape cases that form the crux of the Gopi Puthran-directed venture and the efforts of the cops in nabbing the criminals, describes meeting the all-women team as a learning experience.



"Strict vigilance can prevent a lot of crimes, and I salute the police force of our country for protecting us, day and night. Their unwavering sense of duty helps us live peacefully, and I want to do my bit to highlight the incredible work being done by them. Meeting the specialised police unit has been an eye-opening exercise," she says. Besides understanding the nitty-gritty of their 12-hour work shifts, she discussed safety tips for women with Kalpana Suravse, who heads the patrol team in the city.

During the meeting, Suravse emphasised the importance of situational awareness. "Women should note down the number of the vehicle while commuting. Thay way, they have the details handy to call the police. Also, one should consult [web] mapping service so that they know where they are heading. It also helps us in tracking them."

