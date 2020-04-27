Rani Mukerji on 13 years of Ta Ra Rum Pum: Today when I watch the film, I have Adira with me

The Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Ta Ra Rum Pum stood out as a sports-drama that was set against the backdrop of car racing in the USA with Saif playing a racing prodigy. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film had a lavish shooting schedule in the United States and Rani has some very fond memories of shooting this project. Today, as the film completes 13 years, the actress speaks about almost everything that you'll love to read!

"Ta Ra Rum Pum was a very, very lovely shooting experience for me because we shot in America, in New York, for nearly 3 months. I was there for 3 months at a stretch and it was lovely living in New York around that time shooting the film. We had two little angels - Ali and Angelina (who played the roles of Priya and Ranveer – Saif and Rani's on-screen kids) and I was single at that point of time but to actually play a mother of these 2 children really got my motherly instincts out," says Rani.

The talented actress adds, "Today when I look back and watch the film when I have Adira with me, it just feels so amazing. When Ta Ra Rum Pum released, I had a lot of children and parents really watching the film with a lot of love. I still get a lot of people telling me that they watched Ta Ra Rum Pum and it's one of their favourite films because it has car racing and it has the story about the children."

Rani feels the film's universal theme of family coming together to overcome all odds is what connected with the audiences. "It's a very nice warm lovely story and I think I connected with the film and the story a lot at that time. It was a very sweet story about this couple who has children and how they fight the odds. I think crisis like these brings families closer and I think that's a very special part of the story," she says.

Rani thoroughly enjoyed the animation in the film which was hailed as a cut above as far Bollywood standard back then was. "Of course, it had the animation song (Ta Ra Rum Pum) with the teddy bears which is one of my favourite songs. I think they had done a lovely job and the animation was one of my first animation songs which I did!" the actress adds.

Rani had a blast acting with Saif, with whom she also delivered the blockbuster Hum Tum, and her co-stars in the film. "Of course, having Saif with me as a co actor was wonderful! Also, Victor Banerjee played my father in the film and it was wonderful having him on set and to be working with him. It was overall a great experience and I remember being really, really happy on the sets of Ta Ra Rum Pum!" she says.

