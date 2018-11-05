Ranji Trophy: Mumbai coach Samant unhappy with dropped catches, umpiring

cricket

Former champions Mumbai and hosts Railways ended their four-day Ranji Trophy opener at the Karnail Singh Stadium here yesterday in a draw. New Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant was not exactly pleased. "We dropped two catches and three decisions went against us," said the former wicketkeeper. When mid-day asked whether he would express his dissatisfaction over the umpiring to the match officials, Samant said, "To be frank, there is no one (in the BCCI) to see all this, so there is no use in making these remarks."

However, newly-appointed Mumbai captain Dhawal Kulkarni gave the benefit of doubt to umpires, Nitin Pandit and Krishnamachari Srinivasan. "It happens," Kulkarni said. "Umpires are also human. Decisions don't come in your favour all the time. It's a part and parcel of the game." Kulkarni appeared satisfied with the way his team played in their Ranji opener. "We got a very good start. We wanted to begin our campaign just like the way we played this match," he said.

added: "We were thinking about an outright win, but the wicket didn't help our bowlers and that's why we decided to bat on. But to get a first innings lead is always good in your first game." Kulkarni hailed man of the match Tushar Deshpande's effort of 6 for 70. "The way he bowled on this flat track was remarkable. Credit must go to him." Kulkarni said.

