Ranji Trophy: Pacer Dhawal Kulkarni back in Mumbai squad

cricket

Openers Jay Bista and Vikrant Auti have retained their places. Middle-order rookie batsman Yashashwi Jaiswal has made a comeback to the squad. All rounders Shivam Dube and Shubham Ranjane have also retained their places

Dhawal Kulkarni

Experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, who was left out of the game against Vidarbha, has returned to the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for their inconsequential last group A tie against Chhattisgarh. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium here from January 7 to 10.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare and batting mainstay Shreyas Iyer have been left out of the 15-member squad. Mumbai are already out contention for a quarter final berth and will be playing to avoid relegation to Group C.

According to an MCA insider, Kulkarni was left out of the last game in Nagpur as the selectors did not want to include three pacers who were coming back from injuries and had opted for Shardul Thakur and Tushar Deshpande.

Openers Jay Bista and Vikrant Auti have retained their places. Middle-order rookie batsman Yashashwi Jaiswal has made a comeback to the squad. All rounders Shivam Dube and Shubham Ranjane have also retained their places.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever