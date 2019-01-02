Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on a honeymoon in Colombo?

bollywood

Sri Lanka's former cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya posted pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on social media

Deepika Padukone, Sanath Jayasuriya and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bumped into Sri Lanka's former cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya at Colombo airport. He posted pictures on social media. The Bajirao Mastani couple had kept their destination a secret, did Jayasuriya let the cat out of the bag?

View this post on Instagram Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone A post shared by Sanath Jayasuriya (Official) (@sanath_jayasuriya) onDec 29, 2018 at 5:28pm PST

In a recent interview with mid-day, Ranveer Singh spoke about his wedding with Deepika Padukone and career high with Simmba. The actor said, "I couldn't have asked for more. I am the happiest I have ever been. Everything that has happened this year is beyond my imagination. Accolades and acclaim for Padmaavat were unprecedented. I couldn't have dreamed the bliss life handed out to me. My marriage — Deepika gave me a dream wedding and an even better marriage. She had a vision for everything and worked meticulously on every detail. She gave me a memorable wedding that will be in my heart forever. I feel safe, secure and loved. Something has changed inside me; I am living the dream."

Talking about Simmba, he said, "It is a humbling moment for me. As an artiste, I have always tried to experiment and I'm happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences, who want to see me break the mould every time I come on screen. This record makes my journey into cinema sweeter. I'm overwhelmed with the love that has been poured on Simmba. Rohit has an incredible hit ratio. The success of the film belongs to him and his the team who are there for him at all times."

Also Read: When Deepika Padukone Made Ranveer Singh Look Like A Red Velvet Cup Cake

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates