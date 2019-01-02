Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on a honeymoon in Colombo?
Sri Lanka's former cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya posted pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on social media
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bumped into Sri Lanka's former cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya at Colombo airport. He posted pictures on social media. The Bajirao Mastani couple had kept their destination a secret, did Jayasuriya let the cat out of the bag?
View this post on Instagram
In a recent interview with mid-day, Ranveer Singh spoke about his wedding with Deepika Padukone and career high with Simmba. The actor said, "I couldn't have asked for more. I am the happiest I have ever been. Everything that has happened this year is beyond my imagination. Accolades and acclaim for Padmaavat were unprecedented. I couldn't have dreamed the bliss life handed out to me. My marriage — Deepika gave me a dream wedding and an even better marriage. She had a vision for everything and worked meticulously on every detail. She gave me a memorable wedding that will be in my heart forever. I feel safe, secure and loved. Something has changed inside me; I am living the dream."
Talking about Simmba, he said, "It is a humbling moment for me. As an artiste, I have always tried to experiment and I'm happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences, who want to see me break the mould every time I come on screen. This record makes my journey into cinema sweeter. I'm overwhelmed with the love that has been poured on Simmba. Rohit has an incredible hit ratio. The success of the film belongs to him and his the team who are there for him at all times."
Also Read: When Deepika Padukone Made Ranveer Singh Look Like A Red Velvet Cup Cake
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Top Bollywood Bloopers of 2018 You Should Watch Right Away!