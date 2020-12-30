Ranveer Singh: Can't afford a day off

Amid the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic, several stories of individuals punching above their weight to help those in need did the rounds. Like several music industry veterans who offered a helping hand to struggling independent musicians, Ranveer Singh, via his music label, IncInk, ensured that the artistes under his fold were looked after well.

The actor facilitated the making of nine songs in the last eight months so as to encourage his rappers. "When you make it your mission to discover new artistes and present them effectively to the world, you have to live by that pledge. 2020 has been a challenging year for the music industry, but, I am delighted that our company stayed on track to fulfil the promises that we made to these talented [singers]. We are a bunch of committed music lovers who are always trying to change the music industry. Our intent is to give India a new sound to listen to. For that to happen, we cannot even afford to take a day off," Singh tells mid-day.

Singh's label currently has hip-hop artistes like Kaam Bhari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta and Devil The Rhymer on its roster, and is constantly on the lookout for new artistes. In the lockdown, it unveiled the songs Raw compilation, Vartalap isl x petition, Mehfil-e-hip hop, Tom nahi paayega rap, Isl shwapon, Black, Vichaar, White collar, and Aur karo. Singh, who is also advocating to make the Indian sign language the 23rd official language of the country, plans to give a platform to budding rappers to showcase the different Indian cultures.

Meanwhile, the actor has a spate of movies up for release next year, including the anticipated 83, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, and Takht, backed by Karan Johar.

