Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to marry in Switzerland?

The rumours of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tying the knot this year have been doing the rounds for a while



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's marriage rumours have been doing the rounds for a while. If sources are to be believed then Singh, who is the brand ambassador of Switzerland tourism, has got an offer from the country's officials to get married in the country. If Singh has accepted the offer or not is still unknown.

Ranveer Singh, who has never confirmed or denied a relationship with Deepika even as rumours have been around for some years, said recently, "It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't. She says, 'You're just a ham'," he quipped, adding that she is "awesome" and that "there's a lot to learn from her as an artiste". He acknowledged that his "Bajirao Mastani", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" and "Padmaavat" co-star has helped him become a "well-rounded human being" and that he is "blessed to have her in my life".

Recently, in one of the talk-shows hosted by Neha Dhupia, 'BFFs with Vogue', Dhupia interrogated Deepika Padukone about her engagement and the actress denied it. "I was not engaged," clarified the 'Padmaavat' actress. Prodding further Neha asked her to show her ring finger to check if there was a tan on it. And the tan was indeed evident! Further, indicating that she was sporting a ring during her vacation in Maldives, where they were rumoured to exchange rings.

Deepika was with her sister Anisha Padukone on the show and the latter in jest said, "She has been engaged successively for the last four years."

Last year, in a media interaction when the dimpled-beauty was asked about her engagement with beau, she had said, "There's no such plan ANYTIME soon. I'm not pregnant, I'm not having a baby, I'm not engaged and I'm not married. And I'm not even planning to get married anytime soon."

Also Read: Who is Juhi Chawla's 'It' couple of 2018?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates