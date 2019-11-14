Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's first wedding anniversary: The couple seek blessings at Tirupati

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14, 2019, in the most private manner. DeepVeer jetted off to Tirupati on November 13 along with their family - Jagjit Singh Bhavnani (Ranveer Singh's father), Ritika Bhavnani (Ranveer's sister), Anju Bhavnani (Ranveer's mother), Ujjala Padukone (Deepika's mother), Anisha Padukone (Deepika's sister) and Prakash Padukone (Deepika's father). And on Thursday, we have got our hands on some exclusive pictures of the Bhavnanis and Padukone family's temple visit.

The couple and their families will be visiting the Balaji and Padmavati temple and then travel to Amritsar and visit the Golden Temple. They all will be flying back to Mumbai on November 15.

Check out their pictures right here: (All photos/Pallav Paliwal)



Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and family at Tirupati

While most of the couples choose grand and lavish celebrations to bring in their first wedding anniversary, Deepika and Ranveer opted for a simple visit to Tirupati and Amritsar and decided to celebrate the occasion traditionally and religiously.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and family at Tirupati

Their love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2012, and it was love at first sight for Ranveer. But it took some time for Ranveer to finally make Deepika say yes, and she did, as she knew he was the best choice for her.



Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and family at Tirupati

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and family at Tirupati

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and family at Tirupati

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with as many as three films- Kabir Khan's '83, releasing on April 10, 2020, this will be followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Yash Raj Films, Karan Johar's period saga, Takht and then he also plans to collaborate with Bhansali for the fourth time for Baiju Bawra.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which opens in the cinemas on January 10, 2020, a dark romantic thriller with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra, '83 with Singh, and lastly, her most ambitious film till date, based on the character of Draupadi from The Mahabharata. This film will be made in multiple parts and the first part will release on the occasion of Diwali 2021.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates