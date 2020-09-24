Ranveer Singh: Dream is to help secure better future for the deaf in India

Actor Ranveer Singh has pledged to constantly work with the deaf community, and he says his biggest dream is to help secure a better future for the community in India.

International Week of the Deaf commenced on September 21, and the community worldwide also celebrates International Sign Language Day on Wednesday. To commemorate the occasion, Ranveer released two sign language videos intended to increase awareness about Indian Sign Language (ISL). Ranveer has been campaigning to make ISL the 23rd official language of India.

"I want to elevate the experience of music for the deaf community. This is my pledge. Our biggest dream today is to help secure a better future for the deaf community in India, and we can only ask for this through our art," Ranveer said.

He urged everyone for supporting the community. "But to make this a reality, we need your support. I urge my fellow Indians to support this cause and fight for a brighter future for our deaf brothers and sisters," the actor said.

Through his independent music label IncInk, the actor has released "Shwapon", a collaboration between SlowCheeta and Bengali folk artist Dipannita Acharya, and "Mehfil-E-HipHop" by four artistes -- Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta and Devil The Rhymer -- to promote this awareness initiative in India.

"At IncInk, the engagement of music for all is a priority. I forward parts of myself that go beyond being a performer here. The experience of music has shaped me as a person. Music has given me strength through struggles, and given me power to propel myself towards achievement," he said.

