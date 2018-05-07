Ranveer Singh dubs for Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2's Hindi version

We hear Ranveer Singh has dubbed for the Hindi version of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2



While we are yet to see Ranveer Singh channel his infectious energy into a superhero avatar on screen, one could argue the actor is halfway there. Rumours suggest Singh has dubbed for the Hindi version of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2. The big summer release, which is slated to hit Indian screens on May 18, marks his first association with a Hollywood tent-pole movie.

Initial buzz suggested that Ranveer Singh would not be able to lend his voice to the much-loved character - apparently, his Gully Boy schedule was clashing with the dates zeroed in by the Deadpool 2 team for dubbing. However, it has been learnt that the dates were subsequently worked out to accommodate Singh.



Still from Deadpool 2

A source says, "Although a dubbing artist had already recorded for the Hindi trailer that released last month, the officials at the production house believed that Ranveer is the only actor who could match the quirkiness that the character is known for. That is why they specifically wanted him to dub in Hindi. They were also of the opinion that with his popularity, Ranveer will help them widen the film's reach." Singh, we hear, completed his dubbing duties last week.

