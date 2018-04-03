Ranveer Singh on shoulder injury: I intend to come back stronger

Ranveer Singh talks about his shoulder injury and thanked everyone for their good wishes



Injured Ranveer Singh spotted at a recording studio in Bandra. Pic/Yogen Shah

Ranveer Singh, who is suffering from a labral tear in his left shoulder, says he is doing good and intends to come back stronger. "Thank you for the good wishes, everyone. I'm good. Its just a labral tear in my left shoulder. I intend to come back stronger. Love you all," Ranveer tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The Bajirao Mastani star had injured his shoulder during a football match. He has been strictly advised by doctors to avoid performing at the opening ceremony of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season on April 7. Ranveer Singh was spotted with his arm in a sling over the weekend and even on Monday at Shankar Ehsaan and Loy's recording studio in Bandra with Zoya Akhtar. He sustained injuries during a football match recently.

"After multiple medical checkups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh not to perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the grand finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement.

However, Ranveer's film shoot has not been disrupted. "Ranveer will continue to shoot for 'Gully Boy' as per its shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot," the spokesperson added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates