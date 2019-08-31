Ranveer Singh raises toast on completing London schedule of '83

bollywood

Ranveer Singh who is in London for the shooting of his upcoming film '83 raised a toast on the completion of the first schedule

File image of Ranveer Singh. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Bollywood's powerhouse actor Ranveer Singh who is in London for the shooting of his upcoming film '83' raised a toast on the completion of the first schedule. The 34-year-old actor who is known for his sartorial choices shared a boomerang video on Instagram in which he is dressed in some cool and funky clothes along with a pair of white nerdy sunglasses.

"& that's a schedule wrap, folks! CHEERS," he wrote alongside the video.

Mini Mathur, wife of Kabir Khan who is the directing the film was the first one to drop a comment on the video. "Congratulations!!!! That's been just about a 563-year long schedule so ...about time," she wrote.

The actor who will be seen portraying the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the film has regularly shared pictures from the sets of the film. Sometime back, the actor received a special visitor who was none other than Sunil Gavaskar. Sharing a happy picture of the team with the guest on Instagram, film's director Kabir Khan wrote, "The little master came to see us play cricket in England".

The makers of the film dropped the first look of Ranveer on his birthday. The look bears a near-perfect resemblance to Kapil Dev, on whom the film is based. Apart from the actor, his wife Deepika Padukone will play his reel wife in the upcoming film.

'83 is based on Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000. It also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

