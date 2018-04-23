Search

Ranveer Singh says 'I love you Zoya Akhtar'

Apr 23, 2018, 12:41 IST | mid-day online desk

Ranveer Singh tweeted after wrapping up Gully Boy's last schedule, "Bae & I made for each other I love you Zoya"

Gully Boy

Shooting for his upcoming film 'Gully Boy' has been a 'unique and unforgettable experience' for Ranveer Singh. The 'Padmaavat' star, who recently wrapped up the shoot of the Alia Bhatt-starrer flick, took to Twitter to thank director Zoya Akhtar for it. Ranveer first shared a picture with his crew calling them 'FAM'.

Later, he wrote, "Bae & I made for each other I love you @zoieakhtar thank you for this unique and unforgettable experience #gullyboy"

Earlier, Zoya had taken to social media to announce the wrap of the film's schedule. She even thanked the 'best crew' of her film. Ranveer Singh's fanclub shared some interesting videos from the last day of the shoot. Take a look:

'Gully Boy' is expected to release in February 2019.

