Ranveer Singh says 'I love you Zoya Akhtar'

Ranveer Singh tweeted after wrapping up Gully Boy's last schedule, "Bae & I made for each other I love you Zoya"

Shooting for his upcoming film 'Gully Boy' has been a 'unique and unforgettable experience' for Ranveer Singh. The 'Padmaavat' star, who recently wrapped up the shoot of the Alia Bhatt-starrer flick, took to Twitter to thank director Zoya Akhtar for it. Ranveer first shared a picture with his crew calling them 'FAM'.

Later, he wrote, "Bae & I made for each other I love you @zoieakhtar thank you for this unique and unforgettable experience #gullyboy"

I love you #ZoyaAkhtar ð thank you for this unique and unforgettable experience #gullyboy pic.twitter.com/FDnhb0qTUt — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 22, 2018

Earlier, Zoya had taken to social media to announce the wrap of the film's schedule. She even thanked the 'best crew' of her film. Ranveer Singh's fanclub shared some interesting videos from the last day of the shoot. Take a look:

This Video HAS to be my FAVORITE video ! ( Ranveer , Vijay and Siddhant’s bromance)



-

Updates | Ranveer Singh , Zoya Akhtar, @MrVijayVarma and Siddhant chaturvedi #GullyBoyWrapUp pic.twitter.com/SKWwkzAr7r — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) April 21, 2018

Updates | @RanveerOfficial and Zoya Akhtar hug ð­♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/mtiBBFmxda — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) April 21, 2018

'Gully Boy' is expected to release in February 2019.

