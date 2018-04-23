Ranveer Singh says 'I love you Zoya Akhtar'
Ranveer Singh tweeted after wrapping up Gully Boy's last schedule, "Bae & I made for each other I love you Zoya"
Shooting for his upcoming film 'Gully Boy' has been a 'unique and unforgettable experience' for Ranveer Singh. The 'Padmaavat' star, who recently wrapped up the shoot of the Alia Bhatt-starrer flick, took to Twitter to thank director Zoya Akhtar for it. Ranveer first shared a picture with his crew calling them 'FAM'.
FAM ð¤ #itsawrap #gullyboy pic.twitter.com/bdATc5AJPk— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 22, 2018
Later, he wrote, "Bae & I made for each other I love you @zoieakhtar thank you for this unique and unforgettable experience #gullyboy"
Bae & I â¤ï¸ made for each other ðð½— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 22, 2018
I love you #ZoyaAkhtar ð thank you for this unique and unforgettable experience #gullyboy pic.twitter.com/FDnhb0qTUt
Earlier, Zoya had taken to social media to announce the wrap of the film's schedule. She even thanked the 'best crew' of her film. Ranveer Singh's fanclub shared some interesting videos from the last day of the shoot. Take a look:
This Video HAS to be my FAVORITE video ! ( Ranveer , Vijay and Siddhant’s bromance)— Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) April 21, 2018
-
Updates | Ranveer Singh , Zoya Akhtar, @MrVijayVarma and Siddhant chaturvedi #GullyBoyWrapUp pic.twitter.com/SKWwkzAr7r
Update | Another video :— Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) April 21, 2018
Ranveer Singh hugging Zoya Akhtar #GullyBoy #LastDayOfShoot #GullyBoyWrapUp pic.twitter.com/gv7yDOZRra
Updates | @RanveerOfficial and Zoya Akhtar hug ð♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/mtiBBFmxda— Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) April 21, 2018
'Gully Boy' is expected to release in February 2019.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI
The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text
When Zoya Akhtar turned host for the love of fashion!