Ranveer Singh to be the new Mr. India in the remake of Anil Kapoor's blockbuster?

Shekhar Kapur gave Hindi Cinema one of its most memorable and enjoyable films in the form of the 1987 classic, Mr. India, which escalated Anil Kapoor and Sridevi to the skies of stardom and made them every child's favourite. Even the villain, Mogambo, played by the inimitable Amrish Puri, had a childlike quality to it, and his Mogambo Khush Hua dialogue is still fresh and fascinating.

For years, it was reported that Boney Kapoor, who produced the film, was wanting to remake the Sci-Fi drama and who can forget Salman Khan being the front-runner for playing the new-age Mogambo. However, the project never happened. Now, Bollywood Hungama reports that Ali Abbas Zafar and Ranveer Singh have teamed up for a spin-off, tentatively titled Mr. India 2.

A source said, "It's neither a sequel nor a remake, but more of a spin-off of the original film set in the modern times. The film is in the pre-production stage and Ali has already locked the first draft of the script. Taking a cue from Mr. India is a big deal, and Ali is being cautious with every step that he is taking." What about the role of Mogambo? It's the most iconic character in the history of Indian cinema and they are looking to cast a top superstar for the role."

It's a mammoth order to live up to since that film is still fresh in people's minds. The makers may release the film in 2022. Let's see what they have in store for us. But before this giant of a project takes shape, Singh will be giving his fans films like 83, Takht, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. On the other hand, Zafar is producing Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli and also planning to make a Superhero franchise with Katrina Kaif.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates