Ranveer Singh to play his first double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

Couple Ranveer Singh's flamboyance with Rohit Shetty's mainstream sensibilities, and you've got the perfect recipe for a box-office hit. After the smashing success of Simmba (2018), the duo is reuniting for a comedy, Cirkus, a screen adaptation of Shakespeare's much-acclaimed play, The Comedy of Errors. Singh, who spent the lockdown sifting through scripts, will return to the sets in November to kick off the Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment presentation.

A source from the production house spills the details on the project that has been in development over the past two months as both Ranveer Singh and Shetty awaited the big-screen release of 83 and Sooryavanshi respectively. "Ranveer will be seen in a double role for the first time as he plays a pair of identical twins who were separated from each other. Each twin also has an identical attendant, essayed by Varun Sharma. The laugh riot will trace how the foursome cross paths, leading to a case of mistaken identity and confusion. While Rohit has stayed true to the outline of the source material, he has introduced new plot twists and characters. The film will be Rohit's take on The Comedy of Errors and have his signature brand of humour," says the source.



Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and Pooja Hegde

Where Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde will play Singh's love interest, Shetty has signed on several actors from his Golmaal franchise for the comic caper. "Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others, will play significant roles. Veteran actor Sulbha Arya, who was last seen in Simmba, is part of the cast too." The director will return to his favourite haunts — Ooty, Goa and Mumbai — to shoot the film that is slated for a winter 2021 release. The source adds, "Sets are being constructed at Mehboob studios for the first schedule."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news