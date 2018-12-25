Ranveer Singh trolls Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan, calls her 'Bohot Sara'

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan had shared a 'before' and 'after' picture of her dressing style after working with Ranveer Singh

Sara Ali Khan meme

On Monday, Sara Ali Khan had a field day sharing memes with Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh on her Instagram account. She shared a 'before' and 'after' picture of her dressing style after working with Ranveer Singh.

In reply, he shared a meme in which there is a pun on Sara's name. He shared a collage of her snapshots and captioned it 'Bohot Sara'. Fans had a good time chuckling at their antics. The things actors have to do to promote their films on social media, even at the cost of being the butt of jokes.

On the other hand, Simmba's trailer has been applauded by the masses, and its songs are also dominating the chartbusters.

Simmba is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the star cast also includes Sonu Sood, who will portray the role of the antagonist in the action flick. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. The film will is scheduled to release on December 28, this year.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty: Simmba's Universe Is Different From Singham

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates