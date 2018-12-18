Ranveer Singh: You have to earn a Rohit Shetty film

bollywood

Glad to channel the masala hero inside him in Simmba, Ranveer Singh says filmography would be incomplete without collaboration with hitmaker Rohit Shetty

Singh with Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty

It has been a packed day for Ranveer Singh, who has been promoting his upcoming action comedy, Simmba. But he does not mind the frenetic pace - by his own admission, the actor has been "waiting" to be the hero of a Rohit Shetty film. After all, combine the director's mass appeal with Singh's gregarious style and irrepressible energy, and you get the recipe for a box-office blockbuster.

"We did an ad together after which Rohit offered me this film. No one knows this space better than him. You have to earn a Rohit Shetty film. I hope Simmba becomes what we are hoping for it to become, and may there be a string of sequels to it," says Singh of the action comedy that sees him as an unscrupulous cop, Sangram Bhalerao.



Ranveer Singh

His filmography may include many a mainstream movie, but the actor has rarely done a masala potboiler complete with over-the-top action sequences and massy dialogues. It's not surprising when Singh says that he jumped aboard as soon as Shetty mentioned the film. "When I was dubbing for our ad, Rohit said, 'I have a story for you.' I said yes, without pausing to think about it. He gave me a freehand to build this character.

You can't question Rohit's films' entertainment value; he has a flair for films mounted on a large scale. His cinematic language is audience-friendly. That's why, he has the most consistent track record amongst his peers."

Singh points out how the first song - Aankh Marey - is already a chartbuster. "I have had some big songs in the past, be it Khalibali, Tune Maari Entriyaan or Tattad Tattad. But this one has blown up. It is important for a mainstream actor to have such songs in his repertoire."

