Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma head for a divorce

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma got married in 2010. The actors acted in a lot of films together and subsequently fell in love. From doing films like Aaja Nachle, Traffic Signal and more recently, A Death In The Gunj, they had fantastic chemistry on the celluloid.

However, in 2015, their fans were surprised when the Wake Up Sid actress announced the couple had decided to get separated. It was September 14, 2015, when the actress wrote that Ranvir and she had decided to separate, but will continue to be friends and continue to co-parent their son, Haroon.

Take a look:

Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) September 14, 2015

And at the trailer launch of his film, Titli, when Shorey was asked about the same, he said the institution of marriage has nothing to do with his separation from Konkona, he only blames himself. And now, a recent report by SpotBoyE states the couple is heading for divorce. A source close to the couple spoke about their divorce and said, "This is one of the most amicable divorces ever seen. But yes, it is extremely sad that they could not get back together as man and wife."

On the work front, Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma are two powerhouses of talents and we would love to see more of them on the big screen. Shorey stole the show in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya and will now be seen in Angrezi Medium.

