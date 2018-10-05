Rape-accused Cristiano Ronaldo not in Portugal squad
The omission comes as Ronaldo faces allegations of rape
Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's next four internationals, the national coach Fernando Santos said yesterday, days after rape allegations against the Real Madrid star resurfaced.
Fernando Santos said that he and the President of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) Fernando Gomes spoke to Ronaldo and we agreed that the player was not available for this or the next call up. "I will not reveal the details of the conversation we three had," said Fernando Santos.
The omission comes as Ronaldo faces allegations of rape. Asked about the allegations, Santos defended the player. "I know Ronaldo well and I believe his word when he says he would never commit a crime like this."
