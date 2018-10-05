Rape-accused Cristiano Ronaldo not in Portugal squad

football

The omission comes as Ronaldo faces allegations of rape

In this file photo taken on June 30, 2018 Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Uruguay and Portugal at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 30, 2018. - Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's next four internationals, the national coach Fernando Santos said on October 4, 2018, days after rape allegations against the Real Madrid star resurfaced. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's next four internationals, the national coach Fernando Santos said yesterday, days after rape allegations against the Real Madrid star resurfaced.

Fernando Santos said that he and the President of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) Fernando Gomes spoke to Ronaldo and we agreed that the player was not available for this or the next call up. "I will not reveal the details of the conversation we three had," said Fernando Santos.

The omission comes as Ronaldo faces allegations of rape. Asked about the allegations, Santos defended the player. "I know Ronaldo well and I believe his word when he says he would never commit a crime like this."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever