Rapist pardoned after allowing his sister to be raped by victim's brother in Pakistan

The Punjab police in Pakistan reported a shocking case of revenge rape involving 12 members of two families on March 26. A man was accused of raping a woman in Pir Mahal in the Toba Tek Singh district on March 20.

According to a report in Dailymail, the suspect's family had approached the victim's family for 'pardon and reconciliation'. The victim's family agreed to pardon the rapist, on the condition that 'her brother would commit the same act with the suspect’s sister. A dozen people attending a meeting between the two families agreed to the terms, and the brother subsequently had sex with the suspect's sister on March 21.

A police officer found out about the case when the two families prepared legal documents agreeing not to press charges against each other. 12 people, including four women, of which one was the second rape victim, were arrested.

In 2017, Pakistani police had allegedly arrested 20 members of a village council over instructing a man to rape a 17-year-old girl to avenge the rape of his sister. The 17-year-old is the sister of the man who is suspected in the rape of a 13-year-old girl. Police chief Ahsan Younus had then said that the case was first reported to a women's rights center in Multan.

