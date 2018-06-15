Rapper Divine's song Kaam 25 talks about dark side of Mumbai

"Kaam 25 is one of the best projects I have worked on, as it revolves around Mumbai. It was interesting from a songwriting point of view. I've talked about the good and not-so-good experiences in the city," says Divine

Divine

Rapper Divine's track Kaam 25, which he has created for Netflix's Indian original series Sacred Games, talks about the dark side of Mumbai, where politics, crime and passion meet at crossroads. "Kaam 25 is one of the best projects I have worked on, as it revolves around Mumbai. It was interesting from a songwriting point of view. I've talked about the good and not-so-good experiences in the city," says Divine.



Sacred Games

The eight-episode thriller, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. "I've been a fan of all the actors involved in the show, and also of the directors, so it was pretty cool to be asked to do something for 'Sacred Games'," he said.

Since the series has been written with Mumbai as the backdrop, the rapper has spoken about the city to reflect the reality. "I've talked about the good and not-so-good experiences in the city. Despite everything, it's my city, my home and everything that I know I've learnt from this city," he said.

