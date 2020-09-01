Rashami Desai flaunts her new four-wheeler during the Mumbai Rains; see post

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has treated herself by gifting a swanky four-wheeler. It caught the auidences attention when the actress shared a post having a cup of tea in her 'chariot' (well, that's what she calls her car), amid the heavy Mumbai rains.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Rashami Desai was seen enjoying being herself. Wearing a black top paired with denim, Rashami was seen peeping out of her luxurious car, while enjoying her sip of tea and snacks.

Rashami Desai's friends Mrunal Jain and Nidhi Gupta posted as their Instagram stories. Take a look!

Rashami Desai with her new swanky car/Nidhi Gupta's Instagram account

Rashami Desai, who is currently on a break after Naagin 4, shared in an interview, "I feel we all are dealing with a financial crunch during lockdown. I feel during this pandemic if you are not well planned then the financial crunch will definitely hit you. We all know that our life works on the basis of our needs."

Rashami Desai with Nidhi Gupta and Mrunal Jain/picture courtesy: Celebrity Instagram account

Rashami Desai, further added, "I have realised to be well planned during this pandemic. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, even I wanted to buy a Mercedes, but I cancelled my plan. I understood at the end of the day, people know me because of my work and not because of what I have in life. I know my responsibilities and things I am facing or dealing with."

Congratulations, Rashami, on this huge achievement!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news