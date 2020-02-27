Rashami Desai: I was never at Arhaan Khan's mercy, his words hurt me

There have been a lot of volatile and volcanic relationships in the Bigg Boss house, and some have been impassioned. Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's example somewhere stands in the middle. Arhaan was constantly supporting Rashami and even rooting for her on social media.

However, Rashami was shocked to know about his marriage and fatherhood on national television. Talking to Bombay Times, she revealed everything about her feelings and where her relationship with Arhaan currently stands. If you remember, in one of the episodes, Arhaan said he picked up Rashami from the roads. The actress said this comment hurt her and she was never at his mercy.

She also said she stood like a wall for him and never said anything bad about him. She even said she won't say anything about him even now as he's now a closed chapter for her. This may come as a surprising revelation for their fans. And then came another surprising revelation. "Arhaan tried to reach out to me via text messages. I, too, need some answers and will meet him. I didn't know about his marriage and child. I haven't even met his parents. I didn't expect him to hide such a big aspect of his life from me. It came as a shock; at one point, I contemplated leaving the show, as I wasn't able to handle it. I realised that after one point, the game wasn't about how I was dealing with other inmates, it was more about how I was tackling the situation at hand with him." said Rashami.

She also added that Arhaan used her emotionally and didn't want to talk about it more. Well, now the actress is open to more television and would also like to dabble with theatre, she also said she would like to participate in more reality shows.

