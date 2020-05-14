Rashami Desai on getting cheated for money: My mom would always scold me for my helpful nature

It has been a long and tedious road for Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai ever since she dealt with her relationship woes on national television on the 13th season of Bigg Boss. There were also reports that her ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan had transferred a large amount of money from her account to his. Recently, the actress revealed how her mother Rasila Desai reacted on all the controversies surrounding her daughter.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rashami said, "It is in my nature to be helpful and my mom scolds me a lot for that. I always tell her and that is where we fight a lot." To this, Rashami added, "My mom tells me all the time. But, I have a soft heart and I feel that I come from a background where I did not get anything easily available, so I feel like if someone tried and used to show that emotions and tells me that story, I tried my best to help them. I believe in that because today I have money, so I can help people. There was a time, I didn't. Hence, I like to do whatever I can do to help. I have no expectations from others but respect. The moment someone crosses that and disrespects, that line if someone cross, I put them in a place where they should be."

About getting cheated for money, Rashami shared, "Regarding money and respect, respect is earned. About work, I have always worked for happiness, never worked for money. My work will always get me good quality work. I only crave for a good subject to work on. I have never cared about money, isliye kabhi kam bhi nahi padhte. Hence, I help as well and people think of me differently. My mom has told me a lot about this but that is my nature and I don't think I can change it."

Last month, Rashami broke her silence and slammed Arhaan. In one of her tweets, Rashami talks about being a self-made woman who got into something she thought was love. She writes, "Done and Dusted! I don't need to give anyone any explanation I’m a self-made woman got myself into something I thought was love but thank god to all the positive energy’s around me who saved me and made me learn so much more..."

So on that note! I don’t regret anything because living-in means that I am privileged that I worked hard to have a house of my own so thought to share my house with the one I loved since that person oh well.. #nevermind samjh jao samjh ne walo pic.twitter.com/R1KWDtv8Rc — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

Rashami Desai had also claimed previously that Arhaan Khan had used her emotionally. On the work front, before Bigg Boss 13, Rashami participated in Comedy Circus, Zara Nachke Dikha, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Kitchen Champion season two.

