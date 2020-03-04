Rashami Desai: Was told if you don't go through casting couch, you won't get work

The entertainment industry can be as gory as it can be glamourous, and not many people are aware of the grime beneath. A lot of actors, both from television and Bollywood, have opened up on facing casting couch and sexual advances from powerful and influential people in exchange for work.

The latest celebrity to confess about facing this trauma is Rashami Desai, whose popularity and fame sky-rocketed after the success of Bigg Boss 13. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed some chilling details about her encounter with a promiscuous man and how he tried to get too close for comfort. It's a discomforting story that's likely to make her fans squirm.

She said, "I still remember that I was told if you don't go through casting couch, you won't get work. His name is Suraj and I don't know where he's now. First time we met, he asked me about my statistics and I didn't know what it meant back then. I told him I don't know and he knew that she's completely unaware of things. He was the first person who tried taking advantage of me and tried to molest me in some or the other way."

She added, "One day, he called me for an audition and I was all excited. There were no cameras and he tried his level best to spike my drink and get me unconscious. I kept saying I don't want to do. Somehow, he wanted to psyche my mind. From there, I managed to come out after two and a half hours and I told my mother everything. Next day, we went to meet him again and this time, my mother slapped him."

Well, it really takes a lot of courage for a celebrity to come out in the open and talk about the dark days of his or her life. Currently, Desai is basking in the glory of her stint in the Bigg Boss house, which has made her a household name.

