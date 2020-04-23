Rashami Desai: Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account?

Bigg Boss 13 still continues to be in the limelight and so does its contestants. One of them is Rashami Desai. You all must be aware of the '15 lakh' controversy that happened between her and Arhaan and a screenshot of the same was also shared on Twitter. And now, speaking to Times of India, Rashami broke her silence and slammed Arhaan.

She said, "These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge when I was inside the BB house. When I came out and learnt about it, I shared the screenshots of my personal documents and these transactions with my accounting staff and a few others. Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don't know the people he has further transferred those funds to."

She added, "Apart from the 15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, as can be seen in the screenshots, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return. Talking about the screenshots, I have no clue who has leaked them on social media. If I had to leak anything, I wouldn't have waited for two months after BB. I don't want anything to do with Arhaan. The whole incident is disturbing and it has taken a toll on me, emotionally."

Arhaan too broke his silence and commented on the entire controversy and clarified his side of the story. He said, "Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren't mine. Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt. Also, before making such allegations, it is to be noted that transfer of funds wouldn't have been possible had Rashami not given me signed cheques."

He continued, "She had asked me to transfer money to certain people in her absence. It was work-related. She was fully aware of the transactions and I have bills to prove my claim. I strongly believe that this is a curated plan to malign me, as I had received messages, warning me against adversities post April 15. It's unfortunate that our relationship has reached a point of no return."

Will the matter escalate or subsidise as time passes by? Will a legal battle ensue?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news