Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu wraps up Pune schedule, team gives her a surprise

RSVP Movies' upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, starring Taapsee Pannu got on tracks earlier this month. The actress has been sharing stills and news about the film ever since on her social media.

Having a shoot schedule panning over Diwali, the Rashmi Rocket team surprised the actress by calling her mother and sister on set so that she has her family around for Diwali celebrations.

Taapsee Pannu taking to the tracks for the first time ever, paid attention to detail and with utmost grit had undergone intense training for the role as preparation for the film, she continued to be trained even when the shoot commenced. This just makes the audiences look forward to Rashmi Rocket even more.

The film was announced in March 2019 but it has been a long wait since then due to the unprecedented pandemic. Rashmi Rocket is one of the very few ventures that took to shooting in these covid times.

A month long shoot schedule was underway in Pune for the Rashmi Rocket team and all the precautions were duly taken by the team, the schedule in Pune was wrapped up successfully without any interventions or positive cases.

The film stars Taapsee Pannu in lead role. Rashmi Rocket is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. The film is being helmed by Akash Khurana who directed Karwaan. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The film is eyeing a 2021 release.

