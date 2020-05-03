Rasika Dugal goes gaga over Mira Nair

"Her energy is contagious," says Rasika Dugal on being thrilled to tick 'working with Mira Nair' off her bucket list. The actor insists that the filmmaker is a class apart from other directors as she helms the six-part BBC series based on Vikram Seth's novel, A Suitable Boy.

Dugal, who has wrapped up her scenes in the series says, "Despite working for so many years, Mira has the enthusiasm [of a newbie]. She brings unexpected energy to an otherwise dull scene. Reading how the script will unfold on paper, is usually very different from the outcome. When she directs the scene, it's almost magical." She reiterates that Nair pushes boundaries with every actor.

"She has a child-like energy on set. She gives you a freehand [to perform], then designs it accordingly at her end. As an artiste, it is a surreal experience to be directed by Mira as she knows how to get the best out of her actors," says Dugal, who plays the character of Savita Mehra Kapoor.



Mira Nair

Dugal only has one regret. "I don't share much screen time with Tabu," she says, and hopes that the future yields more opportunities.

