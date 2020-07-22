Rasika Dugal on Lootcase: Thrilled to do typical dance number

With Rajesh Krishnan's Lootcase, Rasika Dugal has ticked two items off her wish list — being part of a comedy and dancing to a Bollywood lip-sync song. "I used to think my career will be devoid of the quintessential Bollywood dance number. I am thrilled to be part of a lip-sync song finally," laughs the actor. She acknowledges that filming for the track, Pavitra party, was a novel experience in her 13-year career. "The shoot was a breeze, thanks to choreographer Adil Shaikh and his team."





Over the past few years, Rasika Dugal has been part of several gritty stories, including Qissa (2015), Hamid (2018), Mirzapur (2018) and Delhi Crime (2019). As much as she cherishes them, the actor is glad that the upcoming Disney+Hotstar release gave her an opportunity to break the mould and try her hand at comedy. "It's always nice to push yourself in a different direction. I had to remind myself every day that I can go and have fun on set. Even though I have tried my hand at comedy on stage, I had never attempted the genre on screen. Our director is particular about comic timing, so I had to be alert and spontaneous."

