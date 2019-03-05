Rasika Dugal starrer Hamid's release date postponed; Here's why

bollywood

Hamid was slated to release on March 01, but will now hit the screens on March 15 after the makers decided to delay its release following the Pulwama terror attack last month

Rasika Dugal in a still from the movie Hamid

Hamid, a film which explores an unlikely bond between an eight-year-old boy and a CRPF trooper, was slated to release on March 01, but will now hit the screens on March 15 after the makers decided to delay its release following the Pulwama terror attack last month.

Director Aijaz Khan said in a statement on Tuesday, "The nation was going through a state of grief and turmoil and we wanted to be one with the people of our country. 'Hamid' is above all a film about peace, love and most importantly about healing each other. We hope the film helps in spreading this very important message of love and redemption in these conflicted times."

The film tells the story of how a boy named Hamid forms a relationship with a CRPF trooper and how it helps them find redemption and closure through dialogue and conversation. The film has been shot entirely in Kashmir and the eight-year-old protagonist is a local Kashmiri boy.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, TV and Films, Saregama India and producer at Yoodlee Films, said, "We stood in solidarity with the victims of the Pulwama attack and had decided to push the release date for later time. Now with the film releasing on March 15, we believe now is the time that perhaps the film will be better understood, and perhaps more relevant, with its narrative that calls for peace and closure."

Hamid, starring acclaimed actress Rasika Dugal, had premiered globally at the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival with Star in October 2018.

