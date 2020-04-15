Stay In-Tertained | Rasika Dugal: Unbelievable is a hard but necessary watch

"I am itching to suggest Delhi Crime," laughs Rasika Dugal when asked to share her pick of binge-worthy shows on the Internet. Acknowledging that she seeks powerful narratives, Dugal says she only recently found the time to catch up on Unbelievable and was deeply impressed by the Netflix miniseries. "It has strong female characters — two women cops and a sexual assault survivor — at the centre of the story. It is a hard watch because of its [gritty] plot, but I think everyone must watch it. I have also started watching Succession, and so far, I have loved it." The actor also heaps praise on The Spy, and the animated film, I Lost My Body. "It has great writing, interesting visuals and a fantastic background score."

Countless fans of the thriller across the world may disagree with Dugal, but she says that she was left underwhelmed by Money Heist. "Somebody had recommended this show to my husband. [After watching the series], I told my husband, 'I am never going by this person's recommendation again.' I did not enjoy the series."

