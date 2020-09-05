'Rasode mein kon tha': Akshay Kumar gives a hilarious twist to the viral question

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has come up with a witty reply to the viral question, Rasode mein kaun tha?

Akshay shared a still from an upcoming episode of the show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls on Twitter, where he appears as a guest, and added a reference to the "Rasode mein kaun tha" video. In the photograph, popular British adventurer and host Grylls is lighting a fire in the wilderness with some dried grass while Akshay looks on.

"Rasode mein Bear tha…Any guesses on what is he cooking?" Akshay captioned the photo, tagged #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls.

The line in question is a dialogue in the television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa. In a scene, the show's character Kokilaben asks the question to her daughter-in-law Gopi. A social media user converted the dialogue into a musical rap and since then, the dialogue "Rasode mein kaun tha" has gone viral.

Akshay will be seen exploring his adventurous side in the episode, which premieres on Discovery+.

