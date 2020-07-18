Ratan Tata shares post recalling his first visit to Jamshedpur, the city named after Tata Group founder

Business magnate Ratan Tata took to Instagram to recall his first visit to Jamshedpur, the city named after one of his ancestors who also founded the Tata Group—Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons also shared two black-and-white pictures from the visit to the steel plant in Jamshedpur.

In terms of legacy, Jamshedpur had a story of its own. 'Sakchi', which was a village in present-day Jharkhand became the site of the first planned cities in India after Jamsetji Tata selected it as the location of his steel plant. In 1919, the village was renamed in his honour by Lord Chelmsford as 'Jamshedpur'.

Picture/Ratan Tata-Instagram

"When the earliest settlers arrived in what was then Sakchi in 1908, they were lured by the idea of making a home in a city yet to be created. The idea of present-day Jamshedpur started of course with the setting up of the Tata Steel Plant," the Tata Group wrote in its website. "Moneylenders, artisans, young men, and women looking to start a new life moved here, invited by the company to be a part of this dream that Jamshetji Nusserwanji Tata had seen and his successors Sir Dorabji, Sir Ratan and RD Tata would turn into a reality."

Remembering his first visit to Jamshedpur, the 82-year-old businessman in the post shared that he was on holiday from college when he first visited the steel plant in Jamshedpur, much before he would start working there.

“I remember the first time I ever visited Jamshedpur, when I was on holiday from college. Mr. R. G. Da Costa and Mr. J. D. Chokshi invited me to visit the Telco plant and have a walk around the plant,” Tata wrote in the post. He called the visit his 'first interaction with the legacy city', adding that the visit took place before he started working there.

Tata's Instagram post managed to garner more than 693,000 likes and counting in a short span.

The businessman who posts about his views on certain issues and the initiatives taken by his company, has often shared his throwback photos too.

