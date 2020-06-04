Ratan Tata writes moving post on pregnant elephant's death, calls it 'meditated murder'

In his post, Ratan Tata said that the killing of the elephant was a meditated murder. Picture/Instagram Ratan Tata

Shocked and dejected, business magnate Ratan Tata on Wednesday took to Instagram to to demand justice for the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. The elephant dies after eating a cracker stuffed pineapple

In a moving post, Ratan Tata said that he was grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive pregnant elephant.

While expressing his disappointment, the 82-year-old business magnate further said that such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans. At a time when the painful death of the elephant has brought disgrace to humanity, Tata demanded justice for the innocent animal and wrote, "Justice needs to prevail."

Here's what Ratan Tata wrote:

Since being shared online, the post garnered nearly 6 lakh likes and hundreds of comments supporting Ratan Tata's views. PETA India also commented on Tata's moving post and said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons and are hopeful of nabbing the perpetrators soon. One user wrote, "Strict action should be taken,"while another commented, "Thanks for raising voice against this cruel act."

Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it.

Condemning the heinous crime, BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi slammed the CPM-led Kerala government over the shocking incident. While speaking to news agency ANI she said, "It is not an incident. It is a murder. A pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple filled with bomb that exploded its mouth. Malappuram is very famous for incidents like this. It is the most violent district in the whole of India."



A screengrab of PETA India's comment on Ratan Tata's post

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar assured stern action against those behind the killing of the pregnant elephant. "Environment Ministry has taken a serious note of the death of an elephant in Kerala. Has sought complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprit(s)," Javadekar said.

The Kerala Forest department has launched a 'manhunt' for those who are responsible for the death of the 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant, an official said. The whole issue came to the limelight when Forest officer Mohan Krishnan shared chilling details of the incident on his Facebook page.

The central government on Thursday also took a serious note of the incident of pregnant elephant's death and said that it will be investigated properly.

With inputs from agencies

