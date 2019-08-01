Ratul Puri threatening witnesses in case related to VVIP chopper scam

national

The court extended Puri's interim protection from arrest till Thursday after the arguments on the application remained inconclusive

Representation picture

New Delhi: Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is threatening witnesses in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, ED told a Delhi court Wednesday. Seeking his custodial interrogation, the Enforcement Directorate made the claim before special judge Arvind Kumar during the hearing of anticipatory bail application filed by Puri.

The court extended Puri's interim protection from arrest till Thursday after the arguments on the application remained inconclusive. “Puri is threatening the witnesses. People are scared of him. There are various witnesses who allege Puri is pressurising them,” the ED told the court.

I-T unearths fresh evidence

The Income Tax Department has unearthed fresh evidence in the case after raiding a Hyderabad-based group which had purported dealings with Dubai-based accused in the case, Rajiv Saxena, the CBDT said on Wednesday.

From dead to alive in 24 hrs

Meanwhile, K K Khosla, who was declared dead by the ED about 24 hours ago, resurfaced on Wednesday. “Whenever we went to his house, he was not available. Maybe he is dead,” NDTV quoted the ED officials as saying to court on Tuesday. ED claims Khosla has papers that contain names of people who were given bribe. He has to appear before the court on Thursday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever