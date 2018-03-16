Raveena Tandon celebrates daughter Rasha's 13th birthday on a yacht

Raveena Tandon celebrated daughter Rasha's 13th birthday on a yacht near Gateway of India, Mumbai. The actress has shared several pictures from the do on her Instagram account



Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha celebrates her 13th birthday. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

Raveena Tandon's darling daughter, Rasha, turned 13 on Thursday, March 15 and momma dearest made sure that the teenager's birthday was made special in every manner. The actress-mother hosted a grand birthday celebration on a yacht near Gateway of India, Mumbai. Rasha and her friends made the most of this fun evening and had a lovely time in the breezy and gloomy weather.



Rasha with her friends.

The Mohra actress has posted several pictures from the fun evening on her Instagram account, which will make you head to the port for your next birthday celebration. Birthday girl, Rasha looked chic in a floral green playsuit with a brown belt. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Raveena Tandon looked elegant in white ripped jeans and a blue and white striped top.



Raveena with daughter Rasha.

Here are some more pictures:

#allaboard Rashas13th A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) onMar 15, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

Paaarrrtttyyyyytime !!!! A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) onMar 15, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

With captains on board of the yacht, everyone's safety was taken care of. Everyone displayed their smiles as they enjoyed Rasha's birthday. The actor shared a snapshot of the cake on Instagram. She wrote, "And before you know it. They are teenagers. Happy 13th my baby (sic)."



Rasha's 13th birthday cake. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/officialraveenatandon

Having recently turned brand ambassadors for animal welfare organisation In Defence of Animals, Raveena Tandon's children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan Thadani have already started raising funds for the NGO. Talking about their effort, Tandon says, "My children have created around 200 to 250 handmade bracelets and collected Rs 50,000 by selling them in their school, and among friends. The money is being used for the betterment of the animals."

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Gets Help To Hop A Ferry At Gateway Of India

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates