Raveena Tandon: Had written the concepts of the web show years ago

Earlier this year, mid-day had reported that Raveena Tandon is turning producer with web offerings. Now, it has come to light that the actor is also doubling up as a writer on the four shows that she hopes to roll out soon under the banner of AA Films.

"The concepts of the four web series, which have been greenlit by different OTT platforms, have been penned by me. They had been written years ago, but at that point, my director friends told me that the stories were ahead of their time," explains Tandon, adding that each offering has a female protagonist at its centre. "All my four scripts are about women empowerment; one is a continuation of Maatr [2017]. Decades have passed, yet the issue of rape and the apathy that goes with it remain unchanged. That shakes me to the core. My stories will be a reflection of my thoughts, with a couple of them being psychological thrillers."

Quiz her why she chose to foray into digital entertainment, and she says, "You can be experimental on the web. The story doesn't have to be limited to two hours, and thankfully, it's not censored yet."

