Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff, Prem Chopra remember Kader Khan

bollywood

Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff and Prem Chopra remember Kader Khan, who breathed his last on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 due to prolonged illness

Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff and Prem Chopra

Raveena Tandon: He'd make you laugh and feel fear at once

Sharing screen space with a legend like him taught me the nitty-gritty of cinema. I remember shooting with him in Dulhe Raja, where he played the role of my father. The relationship was not restricted to the screen; he actually treated me like his daughter off-screen as well. He would give me life lessons, as any father would.

The kind of vivid roles that he played soon made me realise that no other man could make one laugh and feel fear at the same time, like Mr Khan could. I will cherish each moment spent with him.

Jackie Shroff: Always put his co-actors at the forefront

Not only was he a legendary actor and celebrated writer, but was also among the nicest human beings. He would advice youngsters to work hard, and always put his co-actors at the forefront. On many instances, I would be shooting in Ooty as the unit would wait for him to send the dialogues. His command on languages was powerful; his famous dialogues from Rajesh Khanna's Roti are testimony of it. From an earnest father to a villain, he could portray any character with ease. I remember being moved by his play, Local Train, which won the All India Best Play Award. Angaar is among my most favourite works of his. He will truly be missed.

Prem Chopra: There was always a book in his hand

We last worked together in Karan Razdan's Umar (2006), in which we played buddies. As it was shot extensively in England, we were together during the entire schedule. He was a jolly good fellow. He would crack us up with his one-liners. He was a voracious reader, and there would always be a book in his hand. Be it fiction, non-fiction or memoirs, he devoured them all. He was so well read that it reflected in his writing too. He was the best when it came to penning dialogues, especially for comic capers.

Khan's loved lines



Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

'Aisa to aadmi life mein do heech time bhaagta hai... Olympic ka race ho ya phir police ka case ho. Tum kaay ko bhaagta hai men?'

Kaalia (1981)

'Hum jahan khade hote hain, line wahin se shuru hoti hai'

Agneepath (1986)

'Vijay Dinanath Chauhan...poora naam'

KARMA (1990)

'Iss thappad ki gunj suni tumne?'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates