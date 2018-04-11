Raveena Tandon: Public figures can't criticise

Raveena Tandon says those in the limelight are trolled for both, speaking up or keeping silent



Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon says public figures are open to criticism. But if they retaliate, all hell breaks loose since they are subjected to trolling. "If you are a public figure, you are open to criticism. But, God forbid, if you question, criticise, or even retaliate against anything, all hell breaks loose. And then 'they' say that celebrities don't have a voice. Sadly, Twitter [is] becoming a place fit only for abusive trolls," she said in an interview.

Tandon, among many other Bollywood personalities, has been trolled on social media for her outspoken and forthright comments. Her beauty and fashion blogs seem to have added to the list of abusers.

