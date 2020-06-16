Raveena Tandon reveals the dark side of Bollywood; says mean girl gang and camps exists

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. From Dharmendra to Koena Mitra, many celebrities have shared their side of the glamorous industry. After Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani and others, Raveena Tandon revealed the dark side of the showbiz. The actress shared a series of tweets and people can't stop adding their side of the journey too. Take a look at the tweets here:

When you speak the truth,you are branded a liar,Mad,psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages&pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done.Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me,but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste . https://t.co/uR9usJitdb — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

It can happen to someone born within,an “insider” as I can hear insider/outsider words,some anchors blaring away.But you fight back.The more they tried to bury me,the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win,and Evil to lose. https://t.co/NMIkUgkLbW — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

Raveena Tandon has often shared her bubbly avatar on social media, but after the actor's demise, many have given a sneak peek into the other world of Bollywood. Raveena has time and again spoke about the good as well as a harsh reality of being successful and ambitious.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon has featured in the motivational song "Guzar Jayega" along with Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities. The soulful number aims at spreading positivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing the video on her Instagram, Raveena wrote: "#guzarjayega is a collective effort of so many artist and personalities, to stand together with the frontline worriers in these testing times."

Speaking of Raveena's upcoming projects, she will be soon seen in "KGF: Chapter 2". She will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.

Also Read: Shamita Shetty shares her struggle with depression: It can pull you to very dark places

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. His last major outing was Netlfix's Drive.

Video: Sushant Singh Rajput was a shy person who found it hard to express himself - Mayank Shekhar

Video: Bollywood shocked over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news