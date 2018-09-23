Raveena Tandon shares original photography to support leopard adoption

bollywood

Raveena Tandon has found an innovative way of supporting Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as its brand ambassador

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon has found an innovative way of supporting Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as its brand ambassador. The Bollywood star and avid photographer has chosen some of her favourite images of wildlife, clicked personally by her, to be sold online to raise money for the care of animals at SGNP. She also travelled to SGNP especially for this occasion, capturing the beauty of the park through her lens. The sale will open on September 25th at Raveena Tandon's first event at SGNP as its ambassador, and buyers can grab these limited-edition prints, autographed by her at www.SaltScout.com/Rudra-Foundation.

Raveena Tandon talked about her motivation behind this initiative. "I wanted to share something personal to forge new connections between people and the Park. I firmly believe that SGNP is a treasure within our city that we need to protect. For whoever sees or buys these photographs, I hope they feel a sense of oneness with nature, as I did during the moments that I captured these images. There are few things as exhilarating as being in the wild, and photographing nature has been my passion for many years. When I think of the people who will be the new owners of these prints, I feel like they are my partners in supporting this cause."

Anwar Ahmad, SGNP's Chief Conservator, said: "We are delighted to raise awareness and resources for this critical ecosystem with Raveena Tandon's support. Through her photography, we hope that we can spread - both an appreciation for wildlife and broader public participation in supporting animals at Sanjay Gandhi National Park."

Dr. Dhairya Roy, Head of the Project Office in Maharashtra's Ministry of Finance& Planning andForests, added: "We believe in engaging with public leaders and citizens in novel ways to shape mindsets and make conservation a people's movement. This opportunity connects aficionados of photography, nature and film with a chance to own a special artwork while supporting Sanjay Gandhi National Park's vital environment."

The items are available through Salt Scout's website to fans across the world. SaltScout's CEO, Komal Hiranandani said: "We are honoured to work with Raveena Tandon and SGNP for this cause. We remain grateful for Raveena's generosity and creativity in opening her personal photography collection, creating new avenues to support animal welfare."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates