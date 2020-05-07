Search

Raveena Tandon's funny reply to fan proposing marriage in next birth

Updated: May 07, 2020, 07:57 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Raveena Tandon gave a funny reply to a fan who proposed to marry her in the next birth.

Raveena Tandon. Image sourced from mid-day archives
Raveena Tandon gave a funny reply to a fan who proposed to marry her in the next birth. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share throwback photos from a vacation in the mountains. "#throwback When the summer gets to hot to handle... my heart dreaming of snowy vacays , soft ,fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon.. disclaimer- always in #fauxfur," captioned Raveena.

Commenting on her post, a fan wrote: "Raveena ma'am will you marry me in your next birth?" The actress replied: "Sorry ya booked for 7 already".

Other fans also showered the actress with love and appreciation for her beautiful pictures. One fan commented: "Every time I see you, I fall in love with you once again". Another fan expressed: "You always be a queen, love you."

Raveena Tandon's fan club incidentally includes a celeb admirer -- rapper Badshah! The rapper during a recent question-answer session with his fans on Instagram has revealed that he has a crush on Raveena Tandon.

