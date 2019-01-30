Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva all set to make her big Bollywood debut; Read more details here

bollywood

Ravi Kishan's daughter, Riva will be seen alongside veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure's son, Priyaank

Riva Kishan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/itsriva_kishan

Bhojpuri actor, Ravi Kishan's daughter, Riva, is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut. She will be seen alongside veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure's son, Priyaank. The film titled, Sab Kushal Mangal will also mark the debut of director Karan Kashyap. Talented Akshaye Khanna will also be seen, playing a meaty role in the film.

This news was reported by Mumbai Mirror, and according to the publication, the film will be produced by Nitin Manmohan's daughter, Prachi. It also states that Riva and Priyaank have already started attending workshops together as a part of their preparation for this film.

Talking about it, Prachi informed the publication saying, "Ravi sir and my family has a common friend in Moin Baig who showed us Riva's pictures and she looked right for the part of a bubbly small-town girl. She really liked the script and immediately came on board."

"I was travelling to Los Angeles and London, when I got a call from Baig uncle informing that Nitin uncle wanted to meet me for a film. One of dad's first movies, Army, too was with Nitin uncle. I'm enjoying the journey and learning so much from it. This film is like an unexpected gift," said Riva.

Riva always had an aspiration for acting. You will be surprised to know that she has worked with Naseeruddin Shah's daughter, Heeba for a play titled, Parindo Ki Mehfil in 2015. The film's shooting will begin in March and continuing further, Riva said, "Dad is happy I will be making my debut with actors like Akshaye sir and Priyaank. I can't wait to start shooting from March."

The team will be shooting for a start-to-finish 45 day schedule in Jharkhand.

