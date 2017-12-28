Ravi Shankar Prasad moves triple talaq Bill for passage in Lok Sabha

Terming the bill as "historic", Prasad said the issue was not of religion or faith but of "gender justice and gender equality"

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday moved the triple talaq Bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, hours after it was introduced in the House.The discussion on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 was taken up after the House decided not to take up some of the listed business for the day.

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Terming the bill as "historic", Prasad said the issue was not of religion or faith but of "gender justice and gender equality".He said instances of instant triple talaq continue despite the Supreme Court ruling it as unconstitutional in August this year.The Bill proposes to declare pronouncement of talaq-e-biddat (three pronouncements of talaq at one go) by Muslim husbands void and illegal in view of the Supreme Court verdict.

It says that the illegal act of pronouncing talaq-e-biddat shall be a punishable offence. There is provision for subsistence allowance from the husband for the livelihood and daily supporting needs of the wife as also of the dependent children. The wife would also be entitled to the custody of minor children.Prasad said that talaq-e-biddat has been banned in many Muslim-majority countries.