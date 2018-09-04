Ravi Shastri on rumours of link up with Nimrat Kaur: Biggest load of cow dung

cricket

Team India coach Ravi Shastri rubbishes reports linking him with actor Nimrat Kaur, who too issued a strong denial on social media

Nimrat Kaur and Ravi Shastri at an event to promote a car brand

Team India coach Ravi Shastri has reacted strongly to the recent media report suggesting that he is dating Bollywood beauty Nimrat Kaur. "Biggest load of dung," he said on Monday afternoon, speaking to mid-day over the phone from England.

According to the report, the couple has been seeing each other for over two years now and has managed to keep the relationship under wraps. The two have even been spotted together on multiple occasions in the past, after they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker to launch its cars every year since 2015.



Nimrat Kaur and Ravi Shastri

Despite their busy schedules, it is also reported that the two have been making time for each other. Shastri is currently with the national team in England for an ongoing Test series, while Nimrat has been shooting for a popular web series. "Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung," Shastri added. When pressed further, he repeated, "Cow dung says it all."

When asked when did he last meet her (Nimrat Kaur), Shastri shot back, "When I say cow dung, you must understand."

Loss hurts

India's recent 60-run loss to England in the fourth Test (at The Rose Bowl, Southampton) has disappointed all members of the team, said Shastri. "This one [loss] hurts. It should have been 2-2. We had our chances," he signed off.

Also View: In pictures: Famous cricketer-actress link-ups

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates