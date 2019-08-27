Ravi Shastri posts holiday picture, becomes an internet meme

cricket

On Monday, Ravi Shastri posted a picture on Twitter from the "Coco Bay" in Antigua. "Hot hot hot. Time for some juice. Coco Bay Sheer Rocks Beautiful. Antigua," he captioned the image.

Ravi Shastri posted this picture from a holiday in the Caribbean Islands

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has once again found himself at the receiving end of trolls on social media.

After the emphatic 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test in Antigua, Virat Kohli and Co took some time off to enjoy themselves in the Caribbean Islands.

However, his post didn't go down well with the social media users and various netizens started trolling the Indian head coach.

"Concentrate on your fitness as well as stomach... You are a Indian coach not an gali coach (sic)," tweeted one of the users.

"You need beer, not juice. Please show a side view of yours in next picture…wanted to see growth of your baby," said another user.

"Sir, please improve your dressing sense. Looking very awkward," said another user on the microblogging website.

There were also some funny and humourous photoshopped pictures shared under Ravi Shastri's posts, here are a few posts:

I go for whiskey ð¤ pic.twitter.com/Su73EQAjlE — Bhrustrated (@AnupamUncl) August 26, 2019

Nimbu aise nichod ke piyoge toh hangover jaldi utar jata hain..ð¥ð» pic.twitter.com/VmL0BFrXTI — Hapoos - The Mango Man (@abhi1by2ca) August 27, 2019

Nimbu aise nichod ke piyoge toh hangover jaldi utar jata hain..ð¥ð» pic.twitter.com/VmL0BFrXTI — Hapoos - The Mango Man (@abhi1by2ca) August 27, 2019

