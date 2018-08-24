Ind vs Eng: Ravichandran Ashwin's hip injury gives slim chance to Ravindra Jadeja

cricket

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, may get a look in if Ravichandran Ashwin fails to recover for the fourth Test between India and England

Ravichandran Ashwin and India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed five wickets in the 2014 Rose Bowl Test at Southampton, but India lost the match by 266 runs. File Pics

There's a good chance of India fielding the same playing XI that won the third Test of the Pataudi Trophy in Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday. That's if Ravichandran Ashwin recovers from his hip injury. The India camp is confident of that happening well ahead of the August 30 Test the Rose Bowl. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja will make the cut if Ashwin does not recover. Jadeja figured in the 2014 Rose Bowl Test in which he claimed five wickets, but India lost by 266 runs.

The Indian team left Nottingham for Southampton at 11 am yesterday by bus which also carried Murali Vijay and Kuldeep Yadav, who were dropped for the next two Test matches. It is learnt that the celebrations after the 203-run win —their second triumph at Trent Bridge in 11 years — were restricted to high fives. That there is much work ahead in a 1-2 scoreline scenario is not lost on the players and support staff and all celebrations are on hold till the ultimate goal of winning the series is realised.

India will want to do far better than they did at Southampton on their last Test tour. They failed to cash in on their Test win at Lord's where Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane did star turns. In the July 27-31, 2014 Test, England batted first and plundered 569 for seven declared to which India responded by getting 330. England declared their second innings at 205 for four and India fell to pieces while chasing a mammoth 445. All they could manage was 178 with Rahane top-scoring with an unbeaten 52, his second half century of the Test. This was the game where Moeen Ali claimed eight wickets.

