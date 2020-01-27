Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar get into funny banter on Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar are at it again! The star all-rounder and the cricketer-turned-commentator once again took potshots at each other on micro-blogging site Twitter.

On January 26, India went on to defeat New Zealand in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series.

While Ravindra Jadeja showed his talent with the ball as he took 2 wickets for 18 runs, his teammate Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket for 21 runs as New Zealand scored 132 for 5 in the first innings.

Thanks to KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, Team India won the match with 15 balls remaining. KL Rahul, who scored 57 runs, was awarded the man of the match.

However, Sanjay Manjrekar seemed to disagree with this decision and took to Twitter to voice his opinion: "Player of the match should have been a bowler."

Player of the match should have been a bowler. #INDvNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 26, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja wasted no time and responded asking Sanjay Manjrekar to name the bowler who should have won man of the match. "What is the name of that bowler?? Please please mention."

What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention ð¤ª — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 27, 2020

The former Indian batsman replied to Jadeja and said: "Ha ha...Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no. 3, 10, 18 and 20."

Manjrekar was earlier involved in a spat with Jadeja during the 2019 World Cup. Before the semi-final clash against New Zealand in July, Manjrekar had called Jadeja a "bits and pieces player" and had excluded him from his playing XI against the Kiwis for which he was trolled heavily on the social media.

Reacting to Manjrekar's comment, Jadeja too had tweeted back: "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea Sanjay Manjrekar."

Inputs from IANS

