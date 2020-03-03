Rayafacto: Building a plastic free society and providing affordable drinking water bottles

It should surprise no one that Rahul Yadav the Founder of Rayafacto is doing computer science engineering and in his final year.

"I am born and brought up in Mumbai, but whenever I had been to my grandparents who are based at UP in a small village, there is one thing which was continuously bothering me that plastic is ruining life of small kids who are in studying in primary schools and using "D" grade plastic bottles which is creating lot of allergies and health issues in kids," said Rahul Yadav.

This serious thought put me in to find out alternative of affordable best quality stainless steel bottles for the rural India kids, and I started working on it, after one year of research, my product came into shape, comprised of three factors, Quality, Affordably and Sustainability.

Although I understand there are a lot many key players in the market and the competition is very stiff, my intention is to give affordable bottles and ensure the good health of those kids. Now I believe.

At Rayafacto, we believe everyone should have access to clean water. We have made it our mission to improve lives across the Nation by placing steel water bottles which are eco-friendly and reusable water bottles. It’s simple: Change your bottle and make your life healthy"

Darkfractal: Technical Services and Research – Translating data into Insights

The founder of Darkfractal Mr. Aditya Kumar Singh is an Alma mater of Parul Institute of Engineering and Technology, Parul University. He started his Entrepreneurial journey in February 2017 with his registered office at Karelibaug, Vadodara, Gujarat. He started with a mission to grow "Global Conscious" by providing "Connectivity Solutions" for everyone to "Global Neural Network".

Darkfractal provides specialized services to its clients in the domain of behavioral psychology of internet users, digital presence optimization and data analytics. Darkfractal specializes in web based connectivity solutions and IOT infrastructural developments.

According to Aditya, "Our overall strategy is to do Full-Scale Secure Technical Research and empower our customers with Solutions which are not only of Global Standard and are Economically Efficient but also gives them a Competitive Edge in the market. We achieve this by doing continuous research, testing, monitoring and update deployment to facilitate a secure, fully tested and continuously monitored platforms for both business and their customers."

The specialities of Darkfractal are: Embedded Systems, Electronics, Microprocessors, Micro-controllers, Embedded Linux, Web Apps, Web Infrastructure Development, Web Vulnerability Analysis, IoT Solutions.

My Infopie: Growing the Pie

Digital marketing is one of the best marketing techniques to market products and services and engage with the customers at real time at very low cost.

The founder of My Infopie, Mr. Vishal Makwana is an Alma Mater of Parul Polytechnique Institute, Parul University. Infopie provides superior, reliable and affordable services to large scale businesses. Founded in 2013, Infopie has quickly grown to become a leading Digital Marketing agency in India & USA. My Infopie offers a wide range of Digital Marketing & Web Development Services. The services include web design, web development, Social media marketing, SEO & more.

Vishal says, "My Infopie has been growing its pie by delivering prompt innovative and superlative quality services to its clients. We have successfully helped brands to promulgate online campaigns and achieve their goals like yielding ROI, building high traffic, more click trough rate, conversion and online lead generation through its cost effective, easy and flawless solutions."

The custom designed solution with full access and control to the client makes My Infopie, the most preferred digital marketing partner for the clients. My Infopie follows a systematic process of Plan, Design, Develop, Launch and Maintenance. My Infopie has a team strength of 14 employees and have recently hired 15 interns in their Startup.

Briquettes from Organic Waste Materials: Reducing the waste disposal

Throughout most of history, the amount of waste generated by humans was insignificant due to low population density and low societal levels of the exploitation of natural resources as well as industrial since a few decades ago. The founder of the Startup states, "Materials and wastes offer an often overlooked opportunity to improve sustainability, prevent greenhouse gas emissions and reduce costs. The first step is tracking the amount of wastes that is generated, for as the old adage goes, "you can’t manage what you don’t measure."

With an objective to reduce non-hazardous waste from industries and provide the Briquettes from organic waste material as fuel to remote areas, the founder, Mr. Ramakrishna Gaur along with his team members Saloni Mishra, Pearl Patidar, Virag Viramgama, Raj Patel, Darshan Chopda and Divyang Patel – the students of Parul University, work dedicatedly to reduce pollution and prevent the environment.

According to Mr. Ramakrishna, "Briquettes are the alternative form of fuel like coal and wood. It can also be used as manure in at agriculture sites. Its quality is better than coal. They are better options rather than going to landfills forms."

